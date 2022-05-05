Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Stuard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.