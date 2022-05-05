Brian Harman putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brian Harman had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Harman hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.