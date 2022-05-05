Brett Drewitt shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Drewitt hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Drewitt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Drewitt's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Drewitt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Drewitt had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.