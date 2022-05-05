Brendan Steele posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Steele finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Brendan Steele missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Brendan Steele to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Steele had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.