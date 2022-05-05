Brandon Wu finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wu's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Wu's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.