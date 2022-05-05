Brandon Matthews shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Matthews missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Matthews to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matthews had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even-par for the round.