Brandon Hagy rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hagy finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Brandon Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Hagy hit his 130 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hagy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

Hagy hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Hagy hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Hagy hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hagy's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 69-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.