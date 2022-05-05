Branden Grace shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

Grace his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 3 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 4 over for the round.