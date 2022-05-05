Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Van Pelt's 163 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

Van Pelt his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

Van Pelt tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.