Bo Hoag putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bo Hoag got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hoag's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Hoag hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoag's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.