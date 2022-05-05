Bill Haas shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Haas got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Haas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Haas's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Haas's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Haas got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Haas's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.