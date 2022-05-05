Ben Martin shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Martin's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Martin hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.