Ben Kohles putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Ben Kohles's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kohles chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 3 under for the round.