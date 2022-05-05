Beau Hossler shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 151st at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hossler's tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hossler's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hossler's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 7 over for the round.