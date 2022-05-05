Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Smotherman's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 under for the round.