Austin Cook shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Cook chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Cook chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 185 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.