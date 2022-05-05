Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Lahiri hit his 74 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Lahiri hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.