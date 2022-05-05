  • Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Andrew Putnam makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam's 39-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

