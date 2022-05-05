Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Putnam's tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.