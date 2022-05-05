Andrew Novak shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Andrew Novak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Novak's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Novak's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.