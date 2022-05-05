Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Smalley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Smalley hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.