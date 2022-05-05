Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Svensson's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svensson had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Svensson's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.