Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schenk's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Schenk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Schenk his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 128 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.