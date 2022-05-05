Adam Long shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Long had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Long's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.