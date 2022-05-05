  • Adam Long shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Long makes a 26-foot par putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long holes 26-footer for par at Wells Fargo

