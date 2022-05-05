Abraham Ancer shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Ancer's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ancer's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Ancer's tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.