Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Aaron Rai in the first round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rai finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, and Matthew Wolff; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Aaron Rai's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Rai hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Rai hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.