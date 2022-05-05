Aaron Baddeley shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Baddeley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.