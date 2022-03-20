Strong putting brings Xander Schauffele an even-par round four of the Valspar Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 11th. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Schauffele's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.