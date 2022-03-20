Wesley Bryan putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Wesley Bryan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wesley Bryan to 2 over for the round.