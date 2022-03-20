Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Simpson finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Webb Simpson hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Simpson hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 11th. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

Simpson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.