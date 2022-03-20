  • Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland rolls in 32-footer for birdie at Valspar

