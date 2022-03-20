Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 99 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at even-par for the round.