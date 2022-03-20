Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 4 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Hatton's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Hatton chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.