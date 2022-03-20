Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.