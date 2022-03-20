Troy Merritt shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 5 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.