Tommy Fleetwood putts himself to an even-par final round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fleetwood's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.