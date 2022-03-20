Stewart Cink rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cink finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Stewart Cink chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stewart Cink at even-par for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Cink hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.