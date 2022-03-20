Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.