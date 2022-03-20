  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry uses nice approach to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.