Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Noh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Noh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

Noh tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 2 under for the round.