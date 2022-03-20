Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Scott Stallings hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.