Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Sam Burns hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Davis Riley; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Burns hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Burns to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Burns's his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.