  • Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns drips in 15-footer for birdie at Valspar

    In the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.