Sahith Theegala putts well in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the par-5 fifth, Sahith Theegala chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Theegala hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Theegala chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

Theegala tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.