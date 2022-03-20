Ryan Brehm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 11th. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Brehm's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Brehm's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.