Russell Knox shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Knox's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.