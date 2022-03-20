-
Russell Knox shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Valspar Championship
March 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Russell Knox chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Knox's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
