Robert Streb rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Robert Streb hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streb finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Robert Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streb's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.