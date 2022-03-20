Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Richy Werenski hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to even-par for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit a tee shot 248 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 3 under for the round.