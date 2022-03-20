Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 57th at 3 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Barjon's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Barjon's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.