Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 33rd at 6 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kizzire's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to even for the round.