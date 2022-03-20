Pat Perez shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Pat Perez hit 9 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.