8-over 79 by Nick Taylor in final round of the Valspar Championship

In his final round at the Valspar Championship, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 5 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 6 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 8 over for the round.