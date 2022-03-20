Nate Lashley shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Valspar Championship

Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lashley's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 15th green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 1 over for the round.

Lashley missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.