Mito Pereira comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valspar Championship

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pereira finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Davis Riley and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Mito Pereira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Pereira hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Pereira's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Pereira got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 under for the round.